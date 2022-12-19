Women Love Sex–Accelerate Your Success With Women

I’m about to tell you something you didn’t know about girls. You may accelerate your success within days once you learn this. Read on…

Some dudes think that chicks are so pure and innocent and don’t think about sex and want to meet dudes. If you’re one of those men who ignores the topic of sex,pay close attention. I don’t care if this woman looks like she’s a virgin. I don’t care if she pretends like she’s disgusted when a conversation about sex comes up. I don’t care if she believes in saving it for that special someone. Most women want to have sex. The thing is a lot of dudes don’t really know how to put this burning desire inside them to get with them. I’ll give you an example. Here goes.

Let’s say you are having a conversation with this broad who looks like an angel. You’re already thinking about making her your girl just because she looks so innocent. You try to act like the perfect gentleman. The only problem is she doesn’t want to sleep with you. She feels like you’re just another one of the girls. I’m talking about the one who does everything for her while she goes out with her boyfriend. Does that sound too harsh? Good, now you’ll avoid acting this way. This girl tells you a story about something she did. She tells you she met a dude the other day. She tells you she wanted to sleep with him as soon as she met him. They went off somewhere and did some things. You already knew what she meant without needing to go into details Now you get all sick inside because your whole image you had of her of being sweet and innocent has been defiled.

This is the reason why you want girls to think of sex when they’re with you. Women love to have sex just like us men. Why not have sex with you?.

