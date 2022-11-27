Why you need to pay attention to medical transcription accuracy rates

Physicians, Clinicians and Practitioners dictate medical records and trust them to be accurate for patient care, compliance, legal purposes, care coordination, quality reporting and business. Inadequate attention to the quality and accuracy of clinical documentation could potentially place the patient’s care in jeopardy and cost your organization in more ways than one.

It is for this reason that medical practitioners and hospital administrators are always concerned about the quality and accuracy of the clinical documentation. Leading medical transcription service organizations (MTSOs) offer accuracy rates of 98.5% or higher on all reports and have processes in place to assure that their standards are guaranteed. They understand that using a combination of innovative products, sophisticated software, and experienced management to monitor job activity while ensuring quality accurate clinical documentation is crucial to aid healthcare facilities in error-free medical reports.

TypingAccurate healthcare records are vital for medical professionals to prepare for and arrange the best treatments and procedures. Therefore, while medical documents are being transcribed it is necessary to watch for and consider several components such as spelling, format of reports, spacing, capitalization, quotation marks, semi-colons, and commas. Any variety of errors in these points can unfavorably affect the quality and accuracy of the transcripts. Worse, it can potentially change the meaning of what is being conveyed. Benefits of working with a professional medical transcription company

The benefits that administrators and hospitals receive from experienced dependable medical transcription companies providing accurate clinical documentation include:

innovative cutting edge technology lower cost and higher service levels when compared to in-house staff skilled management team that includes industry veterans error free medical reports.

Nicole D. Wray -President at www.FastChart.com- earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of North Carolina, Charlotte. For the past 15 years Ms. Wray has varied leadership roles in the medical transcription industry, from sales and marketing to managing operations, her dedication to quality and integrity in the healthcare community, ensures you will be provided with the perfect solution for your transcription needs.