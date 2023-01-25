Why are so many celebrities choosing to use smokeless cigarettes

The western world is obsessed with the cult of celebrity. It’s no longer good enough to aspire to be a sports star or a rock god: if you want recognition you now have to be classed as a celebrity. The public helps to perpetuate the myth by devouring celebrity news voraciously, and by aping celebrity behavior unashamedly. Still, there’s no need to be too disdainful or critical of this new cultural influence: sometimes it can actually be a force for good. It would appear from the newspapers and the weekly magazine that celebrities are increasingly turning to the electronic cigarette to get their nicotine fix, and that for us can only be good news. Maybe these celebrities are not as intellectually-challenged and one-dimensional as they painted to be.

So which celebrity started the ball rolling and was the first to come out and openly use a smokeless cigarette in public? Well, that’s the $64,000 question. The time-frame is unclear. Some claim it was Katherine Heigl, or Izzy from Gray’s Anatomy as she’s better known: she swore her allegiance to the product when she smoked one publicly on the Letterman Show on live U.S.TV. Others argue that it was Charlie Sheen who publicly endorsed smokeless cigarettes. Sheen can rightly take credit for lots of things, but was he really the first to do it? The truth is we just don’t know. Celebrities on both sides of the Atlantic have been keen to switch to the safer smoking alternative, and frankly who can blame them?

Joining the growing list of celebrity vapers have been Leonardo Di Caprio, Kevin Federline, ex-husband of Britney Spears and celebrity by default, Dennis Quaid, Lindsay Lohan, Eric Roberts, John Cusack and Johnny Depp. On this side of the pond we’ve seen our own celebrity vapers too: Kate Moss is partial to the occasional one, as are, Jimmy White, Matt Cardle, Catherine Zeta Jones and June Alexander. Rock and roll hasn’t escaped the draw of the product either. Ronnie Wood, Eddie Van Halen, Tom Petty and even Pete Docherty have been spotted taking a hit on smokeless cigarettes recently.

Why is this important? Well, it’s important because to the best of our knowledge every one of these celebrities made the decision to switch to electronic cigarettes voluntarily because they acknowledged the fact that the product was safer and healthier for them. None of these celebrities was sponsored to promote a particular product. These celebrities have made positive choices, and have stopped using tobacco-based cigarettes because they are dangerous and can be lethal. If their behaviour persuades other tobacco smokers to make the switch, then that can only be a good thing.

This article about electronic cigarettes was submitted by Freshcig.