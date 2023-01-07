Who Else Wants Skin Elastin of a 20 Year Old, Regardless of Your Age

Having beautiful, smooth and firm skin allows one to feel good about their appearance and have a healthy self-image – qualities that help people live better, longer. To this end, biochemist Dr Chantal Burnison designed the breakthrough ingredient Ethocyn, used in the finest wrinkle creams today.

As confirmed by eminent M.D. and skin physiologist Dr. Peter T. Pugliese, “The single most important cause of age related skin wrinkles and sagging is the loss of skin elastin fibers. Everyone, whether female or male, will begin to lose skin elastin fibers at age 25. Elastin fibers are the restorative force in the skin.”

Elastin gives the skin resiliency and the ability to stretch and snap back into shape, much like a rubber band. When we are young, our skin has high levels of elastin – on average, 14-18 percent. As we age, our elastin levels naturally decrease. Clinical trials confirm that in patients 40 years and older elastin levels drop to as low as .1% and on average are in the 9% range. For this reason, after the age of 25-30, our resilient and taut skin gives way to sagging and wrinkling.

Medical research findings confirm that our skin produces/synthesizes less and less elastin fibers as we chronologically age. This is recognized as Intrinsic Skin Aging and completely independent of Photo (sun) Damage Skin Aging. Using sunscreens and sun blocks protect skin from Photo Aging, but not Intrinsic Aging.

Ethocyn is a unique, patented molecule that is scientifically proven to be essential in the fight against and treatment of skin aging. Ethocyn combats Intrinsic, or chronological, aging. As we age, our skin unavoidably loses the elasticity and firmness it once possessed in younger years. Ethocyn, found in the highest quality wrinkle creams available today, treats and reverses this Intrinsic Aging by increasing skin’s ability to produce elastin fibers.

Elastin fibers give skin its rubber bands, – its snap-back quality. Sagging skin is lacking youthful levels of elastin fibers. Wrinkles form because there is elastin fiber deficient (sagging) skin lying over the moving muscles of your face. Using skin treatment wrinkle creams containing Ethocyn treats this loss of important elastin fiber by returning the elastin content of your skin to that of elastic, youthful 20 year old skin.

Prestigious, academic dermatologists at independent university medical centers around the world have conducted numerous Ethocyn wrinkle cream clinical trials. These clinical trials report that it is important to use an Ethocyn wrinkle cream to increase the elastin fiber content and quality of your skin if you are over 25-30 years of age. This applies to both men and women between the ages of 25-77 years of age.

Using an Ethocyn wrinkle cream product twice a day, everyday, assures your skin will have the optimum 20 year old levels of skin elastin fibers. Using wrinkle creams that contain Ethocyn to realize smoother, firmer, more resilient skin with an incredible snap back quality can give you that youthful look you have been looking for.