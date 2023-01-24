Which Celebrities Have Had a Tummy Tuck

It is no secret that celebrities seek plastic surgery to improve their curves-just like many non-celebrities. It is also no secret that celebrities usually deny getting plastic surgery, thus feeding endless rumor and speculation. The results of some procedures are too obvious to be seriously denied-like Nicole Richie’s breast implants or Ashlee Simpson’s nose job. The “evidence” of other procedures, however, might be harder to detect. One such procedure is tummy tuck-a treatment that removes excess skin and fatty tissue from the abdomen. Read on to learn which celebrities have admitted to receiving a tummy tuck surgery or simply look like they had one.

Star Jones

The popular TV personality admitted that she received a tummy tuck to improve the shape of her midriff. While Ms. Jones remains a plus-size woman, the surgery helped her accentuate the curves of her body and achieve a more proportionate look.

Kate Gosselin

The star of a reality show documenting her life with eight young children underwent a mommy makeover surgery to correct some of the aesthetic issues caused by her second (and very large) pregnancy. After delivering sextuplets, Kate’s abdomen required surgical intervention to remove the over-stretched skin and repair torn abdominal muscles. As shown by the before and after photos of tummy tuck, the surgery helped Kate achieve a stunning figure that bears no signs that she has borne eight children.

Anna Nicole Smith

The notorious sex symbol was mainly known for her over-sized, double-D breast implants. However, rumor has it that Anna Nicole also received a tummy tuck and perhaps liposuction. She slimmed down rapidly when she became the face of the Trimspa diet pill. While Anna Nicole might have lost much of her weight through dieting and taking weight loss pills, the tautness of her stomach skin after the massive weight loss likely could not have been achieved without the help of plastic surgery.

Britney Spears

After having two children, Britney Spears had at least 30 extra pounds around her midriff, buttocks, thighs, and arms. However, the singer managed to slim down almost overnight, which caused speculations about tummy tuck surgery. Perhaps Spears did not opt for a full-blown tummy tuck but merely underwent a tumescent or laser liposuction (SmartLipo) to shape up the trouble areas of her lower body.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is another Hollywood mother who is rumored to have received a tummy tuck. After giving birth to twins, Angelina returned to her skinny pre-pregnancy shape within weeks. If she did get a tummy tuck, her trusted local plastic surgeon has kept her secret well, as no one has been able to confirm the story or find any incriminating before and after photos.

A local plastic surgeon, such as a Seattle tummy tuck provider, can show you before and after tummy tuck photos and supply more information on tummy tuck surgery, mommy makeover surgery or laser liposuction.