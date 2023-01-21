What Makes Miami So Beautiful

If there is one city in America that constantly garners attention, it is Miami. People visit the town one time and they absolutely fall in love and cannot wait to get back there again. So what it is it about Miami that makes everyone under the sun want to travel there? Why is Miami such a beautiful place to visit?

It all starts with the weather. When other parts of the country are freezing cold, Miami is still bragging about its 70-degree days. Anyone who has ever taken a trip there in the middle of February usually gets on the plane home with a big smile on their face. After all, what is better than leaving two feet of snow and landing in a place where you can take off your shoes and feel the sand between your toes?

The beaches in Miami are arguably the best beaches in the United States. When traveling to South Beach, the water is always crystal clear and warm enough to take a bath in! For those of you that would like to take your floatee into the water and bask in the sun all day, this is the place. Breakers were put in to minimize the waves and keep the water just about as flat as a lake.

Cities such as Philadelphia, New York, and Chicago are known throughout the country for the incredible food, but those cities have nothing on Miami. Just about every “celebrity ” chef in existence has opened up a restaurant in town. However, while their restaurants are incredible, visitors can walk off the street into just about any restaurant and have a great meal. It is so competitive on the main strip that restaurant owners simply cannot afford to put out a sub-par meal.

Of course, the one thing that truly makes any town beautiful is the people who reside there. It is hard to find an unhappy soul in Miami and a quick walk around town will make this apparent rather quickly. Furthermore, because the city is so popular, you are just as likely to run into someone from Maine, as you are someone from Spain. The diversity is all part of the magic of Miami.

Everyone can argue about what city they think is the best and most beautiful in the United States, but Miami will surely be on everyone’s short list. There really is not anything to dislike about the town and one visit should make that apparent to all visitors. If you have not yet been there, book the flight and you will not regret it.