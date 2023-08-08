Welcome To Dubai – The Land Of Beauty

Welcome to the exotic land of Dubai – a land of fine dining, cruising, deep sea fishing and great places to travel to. When you are in Dubai, you should not miss the cruising experience. It is a great experience for people who are experiencing it for the first time.

Dhow cruise in Dubai is an inventive way of travelling through the whole of Dubai sailing along the well known creek of Dubai in a conventional wooden dhow or a lavish glass dhow in an exotic moonlit night. Along with that you get to have a delicious buffet dinner, with beautiful Arabian music playing behind you. In all it is a wonderful experience.

Types of dhow cruise Dubai

There are numerous types of dhow cruise in Dubai which consists of a two hour journey where you can drown yourself into the luxury of the cruise. The Dhow cruise in marina showcases the most well known sites that you get to see from the cruise which consist of the Dubai Marina residences, the tall illuminated skyscrapers, the Dubai Marina yatch club, the famous Palm Jumeirah and the Burj Al Arab.

Dine out

The dinner package includes soft drinks along with tea and coffee and dinner, toilet facilities, air conditioned decks, life jackets, fire safety and medical first aid kits. The Dhows are totally insured. The cruise timings are from 10.30 am, 4pm, or 6.30pm. Travellers interested in Marina Dhow cruise can board from Dubai Marina Promenade behind the lotus marina. All transportation charges are incorporated in the price itself. Experience the ecstasy of catching big fishes for the first time!

Activities Sport

Deep sea fishing, Dubai will take you to long trips in their fishing vessels where you can find bigger and varieties of fish which you can catch. You will be guided by the crew and the captain who are well experienced to guide you all through the fishing areas. The vessels are updated with the state of art equipments like navigation and fishing equipments like angler with the rod, bait, reel and the tackle for fishing, so that your trip is safe, satisfying and full of excitement.

There are different vessels depending on the number of guests ranging from 2 to 16 people at a time. Dubai is a very well planned city which consists of the most amazing things to do and see. A city tour in Dubai consists of travelling around old as well as new Dubai in an air conditioned vehicle driven by a DTCM skilled driver cum guide who will take you to the best of places including the museum, spice souk, Palm Jumeirah and other places.

So travel to Dubai and drown yourself into the beauty of the place.