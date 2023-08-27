Us Showing Dynamic Research And Development For Gene Therapy

According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, Global Gene Therapy Market Analysis, globally various geographies are growing in their gene therapy applications out of which US is showing dynamic research and development activity. The FDA too is actively involved in overseeing this activity and has received many requests from medical researchers and manufacturers to study gene therapy and develop gene therapy products. The number of gene therapy based trials done in US till date rank over 1000 which is very promising to the industrys growth and innovation. Several companies in US have also been actively found to enter into strategic co-operation to facilitate gene therapy research in the country.

With the entry of new gene therapy products such as Glybera, this biotech niche is expected to capture major market attention. According to latest report by RNCOS, Global Gene Therapy Market Analysis, the gene therapy advanced stage trial products such as Collategene, Allovectin-7 and Generx are very promising to the industrys growth. The number of clinical trials initiated each year has grown drastically from 1989 onwards till recently where there was only 1 trial in 1989 with little knowledge of gene therapy to 94 trials in 2012.

The report is spread in over 105 pages and provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the global gene therapy market. A brief overview of the key geographies in the gene therapy segment and the regulatory scenario governing the industry has also been included in the study to present a balanced outlook. The report covers how major trends and drivers, including gene silencing, advanced therapies etc will propel the industrys growth. With a view to understand the competitive landscape, the profiles of key market players are included in the report to present a complete picture of the global gene therapy market.

