Ugly Betty – There Is Beauty In The World

When “Beauty in the World” music broadcast and the final frame picture frozen, though it makes people feel reluctant, with the arrival of the final outcome. We are reluctant to bid farewell to us with infinite joy, infinite moving and infinite courage, the way we grew up with Ugly Betty.

It has been four years since starting in 2006, Betty we know from the cloaked girl wearing braces fat weed growth for New York’s top fashion magazine Mode indispensable figure. From the original tune with the surrounding environment, to be final she realize her dream, almost all off for her, Betty by her own efforts, with the most true to yourself and create an ugly duckling becomes a golden phoenix miracle. Betty is the history of a person’s struggle for the cherished dream of the entire world who presents a perfect inspirational template.

The ending is the same as the edit commitment before, everyone has been had their own happiness. An open ending leaves the audience with unlimited imagination.

Betty began to show her ability in London, Daniel has come to London to prepare a new beginning, the two agreed to dinner and what their relationship will be how to develop left us with a boundless imagination (I still think they will be forever soul mate)

Weird Marc and Troy finally got together

“Evil” Amanda and his father to recognize

Daniel gives his mode to queen Wilhelmina Slater and restart his new life

Wilhelmina and Connor’s love is finally coming into fruition.

Together before, and Betty’s sister Hilda Suarez Bobby eventually went into the marriage hall, Betty’s nephew Justin in the sweet mother’s wedding out of the closet. Ending with such a happy way to at the best attract the interests of the audience, and people could not help to asking “what’s next?”

“Ugly Betty” television series fame this has finally come to an end, in fact, think carefully, it seems that no other can instead of it,. Because no other television series has such a strong and inclusive: it describes the United States Hispanic working class, today’s keen grasp of fashion elements, in-depth characterization of the office politics, comedy and melodrama on the perfect combination of homosexuality attention and have done very successful inclusive. “Ugly Betty” has as its unique style and drama in the history of a place in the United States TV series.

Like the song as “There is beauty in the world. So much beauty in the world” Let us cherish the memory of Ugly Betty, Betty, smiling tearful goodbye to the past, our past and prepare for our own good the future.