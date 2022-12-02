Types of Beauty Jobs and How To Apply

There are so many beauty jobs out there that if you are just exploring this area of work, you will be spoilt for choice. Here we look at 3 of the most popular jobs in beauty therapy and how you can apply for these:

Beauty Jobs Working with Nails If you have an artistic streak, the chance to use your talents to create nail designs could be right up your street. From marbling to striping, you will produce a base to which you can apply anything from glitter and jewels to transfers in order to create the nails that your client is after. However, you do not have to be quite as creative if you want to work with nails, as there are other roles available within this area of beauty treatment. For example, you might prefer to provide manicures or to apply acrylic nails for customers, both of which are equally rewarding.

Hair Styling There is one thing guaranteed and that is if you take on the role as a hair stylist you will never get bored. With an uncountable number of styles to choose from, every day that you work will be different. When you factor in the likes of colouring, perming and extensions, this adds further to the variety of your work. You can even specialise in bridal hair, so is one of the beauty jobs that allows you to offer niche services.

Providing Spray Tanning You can never achieve the same results at home, which is why so many people seek the services of a qualified beauty therapist to provide them with a spray tan. Through your training you will learn the necessary techniques to provide effective results every single time, leaving your customers happy with your service. If you would rather not concentrate on one particular area, such as hair or nails, but still wish to demonstrate an attention to detail, tanning is one of the beauty jobs that could really suit you.

Applying for Jobs Beauty roles are advertised everywhere from local newspapers and in salon windows to national and specialist recruitment sites on the internet; you may need to complete a written or online application. Most salon positions require you to achieve qualifications within the given area that you will be working in. Sometimes these can be achieved while working, whereas others will expect you to have obtained these prior to your application, so check the criteria laid out in the job description before you apply for any beauty jobs.

