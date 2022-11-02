Treatment Options Using Cosmetic Laser Equipment

Cosmetic laser equipment has turned the cosmetic industry on its head. The range and capabilities of these devices makes it possible to safely carry out a varietyof cosmetic treatments. This includes skin rejuvenation, body contouring, tattoo removal, hair removal,and much more. Lasers make it possible to get better results, faster, leaving both physicians and patients satisfied. This article takes a look some of the top cosmetic treatments, and the lasers that make them happen.

Skin Rejuvenation: These days, just about everyone is concerned about aging, and for that reason, the demand for age-defying laser solutions is on the rise. Fractional laser resurfacing is one of the newer skin rejuvenation techniques that use state-of-the-art cosmetic laser equipment.

The Pixel CO2 fractional laser, is a high powered carbon dioxide laser that rejuvenates and tightens the skin. CO2 lasers have traditionally been used for skin resurfacing, and this particular laser is among the most advanced. There is little pain associated with the procedure, and minimal downtime, which makes it a very attractive skin rejuvenation option.

Hair Removal: Cosmetic laser equipment has also completely revolutionized hair removal. Using lasers like the Soprano XLi from Alma Lasers, physicians are able to provide their patients with permanent hair removal.

The Soprano XLi is not only a very effective device, but it is also supremely comfortable. Innovative features such as its super hair removal (SHR) component and IN-Motion technology, ensure patient comfort, and also speed up treatment time, so that patients can get hair removal done faster.

Body Contouring: This is another often requested cosmetic procedure that utilizes cutting edge cosmetic laser equipment. Body contouring involves the tightening of the skin, as well as the removal of areas of stubborn fat and cellulite.

The Accent XL laser is able to blast away cellulite using dual-laser technology. The radio frequency energy works on the dermal layer of the skin, to get rid of fat. As it does so it stimulates the skin cells, and encourages collagen production, which eventually leads to tighter skin. In addition, the device improves the surface texture of the skin by liquefying fatty tissue. This soon drains away and is then passed from the body.

Skin issues such as acne can also be effectively treated with cosmetic laser equipment. Alma Lasers has developed the Harmony XL AFT laser that fights acne, and similar conditions. Advanced fluorescence technologyor AFT is an improved version of the more familiar intense pulse light or IPL. It is able to better utilize the light energy, in order to achieve clearer, smoother skin.