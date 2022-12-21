Top Cosmetic Dentistry Shoreditch Procedures Decoded

Gone are the days when people had to bear with chipped, stained, broken or irregular teeth throughout their lives. With numerous cosmetic dentistry procedures available around the corner, that perfect smile is no more a distant dream. If you are still unaware of the changes that cosmetic dentistry shoreditchcan bring to your smile and are skeptic about them, read on to know the technical details some of the most popular procedures:

1.Teeth whitening: This is one of the easiest and most popular ways to get rid of stained teeth. You can visit a cosmetic dentist who will use gels or even molds for this effect. If you are not very keen on visiting a dentist, you can even opt for over the counter gels or products to get that perfect shining smile. 2.Dental veneers: This process includes use of wafer thin porcelain shells to cover the front surface of a crooked or broken tooth thus changing its color, size or shape. Even though you may find this procedure expensive but it is surely worth it. 3.Dental bonding: This procedure is fast emerging as the alternative treatment to fillings in decayed or broken teeth. In this procedure, a tooth colored plastic like material is first applied to the tooth and is then hardened using ultraviolet rays. The dentist then trims and polishes this material in the desired shape which then bonds with the tooth. 4.Dental crown: You should go for this procedure if you have lost an entire tooth. Since it involves the use of a metal or porcelain or even ceramic cap adhered to the tooth just below the gum line, the new tooth appears just like the other teeth in your jaw. The crown gives a lot of strength to the weakened tooth and holds it to its place. 5.Onlays and inlays: These procedures are also known as indirect fillings for damaged or decayed teeth. This involves porcelain or gold fillings which are created under laboratory conditions. Inlays are used when the fillings are done only in the center of the teeth while onlays include application of fillings to more than one point within the same tooth. You can also take this cosmetic dentistry shoreditchas an alternative to the dental crowns. 6.Dental implants: As the name suggests, this is the procedure to get back a missing tooth. In this process, titanium tooth roots are inserted into bone socket of missing tooth. With time, the roots hold on to their place and the tooth secures its place. Even though this procedure is very costly, it is the only way to get back a natural looking tooth.

Even though you do have an idea about the best cosmetic dentistry shoreditch procedures, it is always advisable to follow your doctor’s advice as he is on a better position to analyze your requirements. Compare a minimum of three professional cosmetic dentists on the terms of expertise, cost and experience before finalizing any one.