Tips For Dry Skin

Dry skin is characterized by roughness and tightness. There will also be flakes on the skin. This is especially seen on the face as this is the area most exposed to the sun. Skins on the shins, the hands, and the sides of the abdomen are also prone to dryness. In hot weather, it often peels off while cold weather tightens it up. Dry Skin can be genetic or can be caused by severe weather conditions or by usage of chemical cosmetics or soaps.

Dry skin does not only look unattractive, it may even progress to contact dermatitis, a condition wherein the topmost layer of the skin becomes cracked, rough and scaly. Well, I guess nobody wants to suffer from that. Just take a quick look at the large selection of skin care products in an average department store and you will understand what I mean!

If the skin is dry due to external conditions, ensuring to take a few precautions can rectify the condition. In the case of a heating system being constantly used at home, it is wise to use a humidifier. Avoid excessive sweating and scratchy clothes as these might case the dry skin to itch. Vaselines and petrolatum are some of the most effective moisturizers in the market. They are however not often used especially on the face because both tend to be greasy on the skin.

There are many natural dry skin care tips that work, but another one that might be useful is to be careful when drying with a towel. You can rub hard enough to rub the moisture out of your skin. You should towel blot when ever possible. Make sure you use some type of moisturizer on your face, and neck, and hands morning and night.

Dry skin care is not about just using moisturizers but also using them properly. The best procedure is to cleanse the skin before the application of moisturizer. You can make it even more effective by applying the moisturizer while the skin is still damp (after cleansing). This factor needs to be stressed out because chemicals can cause allergic reactions and rashes quite easily. Therefore, pick up the hypoallergenic and sensitive skin variant of cosmetic products that both your local supermarkets and drug stores have for sale.