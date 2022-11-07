Therapist Jobs What Type of Therapy Job Should I Try to Get Into

If you are the type of person who wants to not only make good money, have a career that has a great outlook for the future and wants to help make a positive change in someones life, then therapist jobs are where you should be looking. There are many different disciplines in the therapy profession and each one of them does different things to help improve a patients everyday life. Each of the different therapist jobs pays very well, as the average salary is somewhere between $40,000 and $87,000, depending which specific path you want to follow. Here is a look at this different types of therapy jobs and what each one deals with.

Perhaps the most recognizable of all therapy jobs that everyone knows what they do is massage therapy. If anyone hears the words “massage therapist” they likely know immediately what it is that this type of therapist job involves. Massage therapy deals mostly with the different muscles in the body. It is their job to use a number of different techniques to help reduce stress that the patient may be dealing with. This usually comes in the form of a back massage. They also deal with trying to eliminate or reduce the amount of pain a patient is feeling.

Another profession on the long list of therapy jobs that everyone has probably heard of is that of a physical therapist. Physical therapy jobs focus primarily on the rehabilitation of a patient, allowing them to live their life better. Most often, a physical therapist will deal with patients who have to deal with some kind of physical limitation, which is usually the result of an accident or illness. Sometimes they may also help patients that are physically disabled due to some kind of disease. They usually work very closely with other people in the medical field, like doctors, to make sure that everyone is in sync in terms of using the best approach to improve the patients daily life.

Other therapy jobs include things like occupational therapy. Occupational therapy jobs usually focus on patients who are having trouble performing necessary, common tasks that are needed for everyday living. This type of therapist might help someone learn to walk again after a debilitating injury. They also work with people that who physical limitations, the same way a physical therapist would, but they also work with patients who are limited because of a mental disability.