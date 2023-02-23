The secret to a beautiful complexion

The secret of beautiful dyed is above all a thoroughly cleansed and moisturized regularly. No foundation can hold a whole day on a dehydrated skin. Like her, he will score and cartoning. Whatever your skin type, you cannot claim a peach complexion without applying a moisturizer.

Moisturize before laying the foundation

The moisturizer is required to prepare the skin for dry skin without which it would present asperities. Oily skin, however, require only light hydrating fluid. This database facilitates the installation of the foundation by dragging on the skin, providing a unified sprawl. Evening makeup, subjected to heat domestic and light, moisturizing serums prefer bulbs that set the colors and ensure their dullness throughout the evening.

The sponge

Applied with a sponge the foundation comes into its own. Its installation will be done with a damp sponge. Simply stretch the foundation of the inside of the face outwards for a clear complexion. Dab the sponge on the face, we obtain a finite covering. Unified by a slight smoothing end application, although dense, the foundation will remain very natural. The foundation applies with small touches on the forehead, cheeks, chin, the superciliary arches, eyes and neck. The eye requires a background of lighter complexion that is placed gently massaging the skin.

The latex foam sponges are the most practical. They always use wet and rough side. Triangle, they are better suited for eye makeup. The things that make the difference

The fittings

There is nothing more ugly marks foundation, makeup stands neglected. Simply plugging the sponge used connection and fade. Remember to remove the hair root, between the face and neck, sides of the nose and the corners of the mouth. Do not forget to touch the nose and wrinkles around the mouth, the outer corners of the eyes and the corners of the mouth.

The fixation

The transparent or invisible powder sets makeup without altering the colors and uses several times a day. It applies with a velor puff over entire face focusing on internal and external corners of the upper eyelids eyes, the root of the upper and lower eyelashes, the nose and the corners of the mouth.

The vaporization

This method of attachment is only possible with funds compact foundation and provides a long-lasting makeup. After applying and removing the excess powder with a brush, spray a sheet of water spray on the face.