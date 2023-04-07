The Relationship Between Seduction, Make Up And Body Painting

There are different ways in which one can seduce another person basing on gender, personality and the circumstance under which one is undergoing. One can use his money or power and position to seduce a person. Make-ups are cosmetics that one wears to add beauty. The body can also be painted using colors or pictures that suggest love or try to convey a certain message.

Body painting involves lying and posing in different postures that may be suggestive to those around you, the colors used in both and the way the process whether it is applying make up or painting, can tell so much about you or about how you feel about another person. The amount of make-up one puts on can portray seduction. Every color has a meaning and applying lots of it like say red lipstick can suggest to someone that you are interested in him.

In using both make up and body painting the real identity or the real you is not portrayed. Colors are used to camouflage some characteristics in a person. Besides from camouflaging, make ups and body painting help in enhancing some features which in turn may leave one seducing another person.

Seduction is also arrived at when paint and make up are used to create illusion on other textures. For instance, one can apply make up that can make his body smooth while in real sense it is rough. This leaves behind a feeling of attraction by another party.

Never complain that your man has become an occasional visitor into your bedroom. Several seductions methods will definitely bring your husband back into the bedroom. Make up and body paintings have for sometimes been considered as the ingredients of seduction. The Kamasutra writings states that make up can help bring excitement back into your relationship.

There has been an increased relationship between body paintings such as those done by the Indians and make ups that and seduction. To increase seduction as a woman you need to invest in yourself and your overall physical appearance. Despite the many role women, in today’s society play, it is very easy to forget the little things to you use to maintain being attractive to men. Most women become more comfortable in their marriage and before they know it, they stay in their sweats day long on the weekend and only think of wearing makeup’s or those sexy body painting that make them seductive when they are going out for a dinner or heading off to work.

The art of seduction calls upon experimenting with different makeup, hairstyles, and perfumes. Using of appropriate body paintings and make ups can make you an Alpha Female in the seduction arena. Body make-ups and painting makes you a goddess and therefore makes you seduce a man by being the Sexy Alpha Female he longs for.

Body paintings and make-ups in seduction field, helps add spice and a little romance to a man’s world.