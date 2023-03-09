The Foods You Eat Can Change Your Skin Colour

In case you haven’t heard, you are what you eat. Perhaps you won’t turn into a chocolate chip cookie, but there are certain foods that can increase or decrease your melanin production.

Melanin activates the pigmentation of your skin, making in darker when more melanin is being produced by the body. So, depending on the look you are hoping to achieve, eating certain foods can increase the melanin, while avoiding these foods will stagnate it.

Light coloured foods will give you whiter skin. Foods such as eggs and milk will dilute the melanin and keep your skin lighter coloured. On the other hand, the same theory applies to dark coloured foods. Deep, dark foods like coffee, tea, and black sesame can make your skin appear darker.

Vegetables and fruits contain many minerals and nutrients such as zinc, iron and copper. Lemons and cucumbers are excellent examples of foods rich in these minerals which aid in the formation of melanin. Strawberries, on the other hand can reduce melanin, keeping your skin lighter.

One element that is related to common minerals such as iron, copper and zinc, is tyrosinase. Research has shown that ingesting foods rich in tyrosinase has a proven ability to deepen and darken the colour of a person’s skin. The foods which contain this element include the liver from animals, such as beef liver. You can also find this nutrient in walnut seeds, black sesames or even certain beans.

While eating certain foods may impact the natural tone and colour of your skin, it’s important to remember to keep balance in your diet. Eating too much of any specific food could cause digestion problems, not to mention deprive your body of the balanced nutrition it needs. If you’re hoping to gradually change your appearance, you’re better off to add a few pigment enhancing foods to your daily diet.

