The earliest hollywood cinema movie cameras were strapped immediately on to the mount of their tripod or alternative support, with only the crudest kind of levelling equipment provided, in the manner of the still-camera tripod heads of the hollywood period. The original film cinema cameras were thus effectively motionless during the course of the shot, and therefore the very first camera movements were created by fixing a camera on a moving car. The earliest documented, well before cinema or hollywood, of these was movie shot by a Lumire cameraman from the back platform of a train departing Jerusalem around 1896, and by 1898 there were ,amy more cinema movies shot from moving vehicles, Hollywood was beconing. Although categorised under the general heading of -panoramas- in the sales catalogues of the time, those movies shot directly forward looking out from the front of a railway engine were specifically described as -phantom rides-.

Back in 1897, Robert W. Paul inventeed the original notable rotating camera mount manufactured to be placed 1on top of of

on} a tripod, so that he could follow the passing parade of Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee in one uninterrupted cinema shot. The attachment had the camera set on a vertical setting which was moved using a worm gear driven by rotating a handle, so Paul distributed it on public sale the subsequent year. Movies made with such a “panning” head were also referred to as -panoramas’ in hollywood listings of the very first decade of cinema.

The standard pattern for early movie studios in Hollywood was provided by a studio that Georges Mlis built in mid- 1891. The studio had a glass roof and three glass walls constructed after the model of vast studios for regular photography, it was also fitted with thin cotton cloths that were stretched below the roof to diffuse the bright ray of the sun on sunny mornings. The delicate overall light devoid of real shadows that this construction produced, and which also exists naturally on moderately overcast mornings, was to become the standard for cinema film lighting in hollywood movie studios for the next few years.

Unique amongdt all the short hollywood cinema movies shot by the Edison studio, that recorded parts of the shows of variety performers for its Kinetoscope cinema viewing machines, was The Execution of Mary, Queen of Scots. This depicted a person adorned as the queen putting her head on the execution block in front of a small group of bystanders in period dress.