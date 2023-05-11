The Controversial Pickup Artist (PUA) Loophole

Some of the so-called “Pickup Artists” (or PUAs) out there who are good with women are not always the sort of people others would want to be friends and deal with.

What I mean by this is that they exhibit a lot of anti-social behaviors, such as a lot of ego-clashing and always trying to dominate 1-up one another every time to show they are the most alpha dominant in the group in hope of trying to get a girl.

Here you have 2 lions in the same territory, they will fight each other to the death and will never make progress in life.

This can lead to a dark one-sided, unhealthy obsession, and you will wonder why your success with women does not equate to your happiness.

I mean gosh, just relax, its NOT just about getting the girls. Its about enjoying the presence of others and meeting great people around you to enrich your life who will always have your back, and the girls will naturally appear in your life, like an added bonus.

You can be the egomaniacal, self-professed most important person in the world when you are outbut you know what? Nobody gives a $hit!

Everybody can try to show they are the dominant one in the room and the most alpha, but honestly, the thing is, nobody really cares how dominant you act; in fact, they might even feel repulsively threatened. So why not instead let go of your ego and make the other person feel special and let them feel their worth, and they will love you for it and you will be cool in their eyes, unlike others who are trying to compete for it out in social gatherings where people just want to be social and have fun?

You see, these aggressive behaviors were once a way of getting things we wanted back in barbaric time in the past, but they no longer serve us in the modern, more civilized world. There are more boundaries that restrict these human behaviors (for instance the law, you can push it near the edge, but you cant break it) so we have to be aware and socially savvy.

Yes, that is pretty much the first thing we all learn in improving our skills with women and our dating life is to be dominant, but what is dominance?

A lot of people confused being dominant and confident with being a control freak and dont know how to social calibrate their dominance because you can take it too far to being antagonistically aggressive.

A better way is to have what I called “the F.A. Friendly Assertiveness”; you can still be dominant but under the radar, without getting the other person defensive and threatened.

I will dwell more into this in my next article so not only will it help you whenever you are out meeting women, but will also help you become a better leader!