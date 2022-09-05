The Best Dry Skin Cream Product That Makes Skin Soft and Glowing!

Are you frustrated with trying to find the dry skin cream product that works to make your skin feel soft, supple and younger-looking? I was in the same boat, so I went on a search to find a body cream that would actually help with the embarrassing problem.

First off, dry skin may be caused by various factors: dry climate, aging (break down of collagen and elastin), too much sun and other environmental conditions. Whatever the cause, caring for your skin dry and moistureless is very important but not very difficult! Skip the hype of the big brand products that have celebrities as the spokesperson, because when you understand and learn about the ingredients that are contained in a cream for dry skin you save money and discover what really works. How so?

Take for instance products that contain harsh chemicals — terrible for your skin. Harsh chemical ingredients like: mineral oil, a byproduct of petrolium production used as a cheap filler, even though it feels like it’s adding moisture to you dry skin, it interferes with perspiration, clogs pores and doesn’t allow skin to eliminate toxins; and, alcohol (names like ethyl alcohol or benzyl alcohol) just dry out and irritate skin not help your dry skin problem. Yes, all those dry skin cream products that are advertised telling you they add collagen back into your skin…just don’t cut it. No matter how much you apply the cream, it doesn’t absorb deep enough into the skin to stay on and moisturise the skin.

Collagen and elastin are important proteins in our body. In our younger years, both proteins were abundant and responsible for our skin to be soft, supple, pliant and smooth. However, here’s what the advertisement didn’t tell you — collagen is insignificant in skin care products because it’s too large of a molecule to penetrate the epidermis.

Now that you know what ingredients make skin dry and are a waste of money, let’s look at a natural ingredient found in the best dry skin cream product that makes your skin soft, glowing and younger-looking.

If you want the best and most effective skin cream to help your dry skin, look for an ingredient called Cynergy TK. Developed in New Zealand, this ingredient contains proteins (extracted from the wool of sheep) that are very similar to the human skin’s own protein. This amazing ingredient boosts the production of the body’s natural collagen and elastin thus improving firmness and elasticity, increases production of new skin cells and hydrates the skin. Clinical studies (using human volunteers) has shown to improve skin moisture by over 20% and improve skin moisture retention by 14%.

