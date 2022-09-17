The Benefits Of Medical Marijuana For Alzheimer’s Disease

Recent medical research suggests that the use of medical marijuana could play a significant role in reducing the progression of the dreaded Alzheimer’s disease. Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC that is its primary ingredient reduces and prevents the formation of neural protein deposits deep within the brain. These deposits are primarily responsible for this degenerative neural condition. Medical cannabis that is supplied supplied by medical marijuana dispensaries control the formation of these protein deposits or sticky amyloid plaques that result in neuronal damage, inhibits memory and cognition, cause severe loss of memory, and lead to confusion, irritability, mood swings, spatial disorientation, and speech problems.

The progressive and fatal Alzheimer’s disease destroys brain cells, which results in loss of memory, dementia, and disturbed motor skills along with diminished intellect and social skills. Alzheimer’s disease is among the top ten causes of death in the elderly in the United States. Research indicates that medical cannabis represents an effective drug treatment for Alzheimer’s disease and some of its symptoms.

Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative condition that is marked by a continuous decline in memory and intellectual facility. It is incurable and terminal and usually affects people over 65 years of age. MMJ reduces the production of the neural enzyme acetylcholinesterase that triggers the formation of harmful protein deposits in the brain and lowers the level of the important neurotransmitter called acetylcholine.

While alcohol, heroin, cocaine and nicotine suppress and inhibit the growth of new brain cells, recent clinical studies by the San Diego based Scripps Research shows that marijuana promotes the growth of neurons. It is this property that strongly supports its medicinal use along with controlled and monitored distribution through various medical marijuana dispensaries.

There are a number of prescription drugs too that are known to stifle the growth of new brain cells. Apart from doing exactly the opposite, medical cannabis from the dispensaries decreases the growth of tumors and inflammation in clinical trials conducted on nearly 50% of patients afflicted with lung cancer. Patients find immense relief from their symptoms of Alzheimer’s through a licensed dispensary that supplies them with optimal doses of Medical Marijuana to cope with their symptoms.