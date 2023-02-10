The Amazing Medicinal Properties Of Medical Marijuana

The chemical components of Medical Marijuana, referred to as cannabinoids, play a major role in the realm of medicine known as CAM (Complementary and Alternative Medicine). Medical Marijuana, also know as Medical Cannabis, has been employed for a wide array of medicinal uses for many centuries for its pharmacological effects on the CNS (Central Nervous System) and the immune system. Its anticancer properties and its ability to help the body cope with the side-effects of cancer as well as the treatment process through the activation of specific receptors throughout the body were discovered quite recently.

The non-psychtropic and modifying cannabinoid that has a number of different medical properties called Cannabidiol comprises 75% of the total cannabinoids content in a few rare strains of cannabis. This modifying cannabinoid called Cannabinol has low psychoactive properties. It is known to reduce the psychoactive effects of THC by degenerating it. Its anti-inflammatory, analgesic, antispasmodic, and antioxidant properties are well-known.

The cannabinoid, Cannabigerol that is found in Cannabis, particularly its medical marijuana and hemp varieties is the precursor form of other cannabinoids like THC and CBD. It is a bone stimulant with antibacterial and anti-proliferative properties.

Tetrahydrocannabivarin is found in cannabis along with THC. This psychoactive cannabinoid has numerous medical benefits in THC, which include decreased appetite and as the dosage gets larger, it is known to oppose the medicinal properties of THC. There are a number of THCV-based pharmaceuticals that are currently undergoing human trials to address the problems of obesity and Type II diabetes.

Akin to Tetrahydrocannabivarin is the non-psychoactive cannabinoid, Cannabichromene that is usually found in cannabis and it also known to have a few medical properties. It is renowned for its anti-inflammatory, anti-proliferative, antimicrobial, analgesic properties, also stimulates the growth of bones and constricts blood vessels.

One of the principal psychoactive cannabinoid compounds found in marijuana is Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC that occurs naturally as THC-A, its acidic form and is not absorbed readily by the body in its naturally occurring state. When heated, THC-A undergoes decarboxylation to a readily absorbable from that has a number of different medical benefits.

Both Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol have anxiolytic, antispasmodic, anti-proliferative anticancer, anti-inflammatory, neuro-protective, antiemetic, and neuropathic analgesic properties. In addition, Cannabidiol is also a bone-stimulant and immunosuppressant with antibacterial, antipsychotic, antiepileptic, anti-ischemic, anti diabetic, anti psoriatic, and vasorelaxation properties while the antioxidant Tetrahydrocannabinol stimulates appetite, reduces the intraocular eye pressure, promotes the growth of new nerve tissue, also protects nerves from damage.