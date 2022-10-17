Tamil Cinema Movie,tamil Film News – Singam Movie

When Vijay first released his movie Singam little did he know that he would have to change the name to Villu as the name Singam had already been taken by the director Hari. It led to much confusion and gossip in the Tamil film industry.

Earlier on Vijay planned to use the name Puli but that got taken away as well. Vijay hopes to make a comeback with his next movie Vettaikaran.

Meanwhile this is Suryas hour. Everything he touches turns to gold. His movies dubbed into Telugu earn crores and crores of money for their producers.

Suriya is teaming up with Hari to act as a police officer in his 25th film after Vaaranam Aayiram and Ayan.

The plot of Singam is about smuggling activities that are taking place in Rameshwaram. After Khaaka Khaaka this is the second time Surya is playing a cop and like all of Haris films this one is also expected to have the right mix of sentiments and comedy.

For Hari also this will be the second police story after Saamy with Vikram. Earlier on Hari had directed Surya in Aaru (2005) and Vel (2007). Haris last movie was Seval with Bharath.

Singam has Tollywood beauty Anushka Shetty as the leading lady. Anushka debuted in Tamil Cinema with Rendu starring Madhavan. The irony is she is also Vijays co star in Vettaikaran. Other cast members are Prakash Raj and Vivek.

The music is scored by Devi Sri Prasad and camera work is done by Priyan. Editing is done by V.T. Vijayan and art direction is by K. Kathir.

Gnanavelraja is producing the movie under the banner Studio Green and BIG Pictures. Sillunnu Oru Kaadhal and Paruthiveeran were earlier productions of Studio Green.

With Singam Reliance Big Pictures would have made its entry into Tamil cinema.