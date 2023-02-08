Tamil Cinema Industry And Actor Vijay

Cinema is the number one entertainment solution for all. It has some magic magnetic to attract the people. In 1930, Indian people has no television, they all entertained by real time drama from the writer. And they only know the news from papers. After that the real big screen cinema enters into the India. Now India has 18 languages. Very important and famous language is Hindi. Tamil language an ancient language, it speaks only in Tamil Nadu. The first start of India cinema begins in Madras (Chennai). And after the 1950 many films started to release. The only way to watch cinema is in Theatres only.

The ancient technicians have been passed away now. They are the GURU for the newbie. The name super Star is the high proud award for any actor in Tamil cinema. When a hero provides 50 plus hit movies and he will be called as Super Star. This is not easy like it seems, every film has different story, but some of the films only can reach the victory mark, it indicates that every employer should contribute to achieve the film into success area. K. Palachandar is the one of the ancient film directors who lives still. Nearly 10 plus assistant directors were worked under him. All the assistant directors are now becomes the top ten film director list. This is awesome news to know.

Getting success in Tamil cinema is not an easy part. The old Super Stars has stopped to star in films. They only act in particular films only. The current young heroes are acting several films and they are easily notable by the use of televisions. The television turns the audience easily to know about the actors and technicians. Actor Vijay is one of the power heroes in the south zone cinema. His films are providing big profit to the produces than any hero. He is an amazing and raising Super Star. Actor Ajith is the competitor for Actor Vijay. Normally both Vijay and Ajith movies releasing in same day, but it decreases the profit, so they planned to release their films in different dates.

The people who are famous today said that how they reach this famous? The answer is simple Cinema. So to get success in short term period, we need to achieve and explore our talent in the media field. This only can turn the life of any people and make them famous. Hard work and luck are the main factors to glitter in film industry. Many educational institutes are available today to learn directing, cinematography, Arts, editing. By joining the institute and learning the course, we have the chance to contact the cine people. This is the sugar. Is not it?