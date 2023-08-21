Tamil Cinema 2012 and Actor vijay Tamil Cinema is one of the famous film industry in India, it is often called Kollywood. In the year of 2011 there are 120 films were released in Kollywood. Very few films only got hit in it. Many films could not reach the mark. There are many factors for getting flop on competition. Basically every film directed by a love story line. The same stories with different screenplay is not helping to get a movie to hit. The director should be clear about the film story clearly and he should have ability to visualize the exact theme of the movie to the audience. Sometimes simple stories get massive hits, the key is the film should be clear and interesting to the people who watching. If the story compels the audience to watch scene by scene, it will be a big hit movie for sure.

The director is the heart for a movie, if he did his job perfectly, the actor of the character seems transparent to the audience. The songs are important factor to impress the public before the film release. Once songs are hit numbers, then automatically the people love to see the movie in the theatre screen. Cinematography is eye for a film. More than these factors the hero of the film and all the characters should choose suitable. When a film release for a big hero like Actor Vijay, the audience automatically love to watch the film on the Theatre, when we use new faces, the director has heavy duty to prove himself. Every year two to three films are released for Actor Vijay. Actually he is the very busy hero now on Kollywood.

The last year 12 films are named as hit movies from the list of 120 movies. The special is 2 films in the list of 12 is acted by Actor Vijay. There are many heroine introduced this year than 2011. It indicates that people love new faces. After the year of 2007, Tamil Cinema travels in the different direction, the dramatic film entries has been ended. The science fiction movies, great thriller movies, great romantic movies and great graphics movies takes place. The film Naan ee is dbut for great graphics included movie. The technical works on this movie is awesome and the whole theme of movie is created by director S.S.Raja Mouli.The Robot is the famous south indian movie for graphic techniques, this film was directed by the number one Kollywood director named Shankar.

Comparing with the movies were released in 2011 with 2012, the year 2012 has much improvement than the history of Tamil Cinema. Young actors of Tamil Cinema gives priority to the stories, this is an appreciating factor.The best film of the year 2012 is Velayudham and best song is Myna . The favorite hero is Actor Vijay and best actress is Trisha