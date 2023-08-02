Survey Women Aspire To Beautiful Lives

Can a woman become more beautiful as the result of the way she lives her life?

A recent Bali intimate apparel survey says yes. Beauty, apparently, does shine from within, reflecting self-acceptance, self-confidence and contentment with a life well lived.

The survey showed that most women feel beauty has more to do with the way a woman lives her life than about any desirable physical features. An overwhelming 93 percent of the women responding to the survey said they’d rather live a beautiful life than be born beautiful.

Self-confidence is a very important part of being beautiful. More than three-fourths of women feel that beauty comes most often from self-acceptance.

It’s a feeling as well as a look; it’s having confidence in everything you do and everything you wear.

Four out of five women feel beautiful at least some of the time, according to the survey.

Those women say they feel that way most often because they’ve been told they are beautiful, because they like how they look or because they’re happy with the way they live their life.

Younger women ages 18 to 34 are most likely to feel beautiful because someone told them they were and they like how they look, while older women (35+) feel beautiful because of how they live their life.

When asked which everyday activity made them feel most beautiful, women’s top three responses were: romantic moments with their spouse or significant other, laughing and doing a favor for a friend. In addition:

92 percent of survey respondents believe women put too much emphasis on being physically beautiful;

96 percent think society considers outer beauty more important than inner beauty;

83 percent would choose to have overwhelming inner beauty instead of overwhelming outer beauty;

78 percent think feeling beautiful most often results from self-acceptance; and

29 percent singled out Sandra Bullock as the most beautiful celebrity, followed by Oprah Winfrey (21 percent) and Angelina Jolie (20 percent).

According to Bali intimate apparel, when you feel beautiful, you are. That’s the concept behind the brand’s simple elegance, comfort and fit. For example, Bali’s new Passion for Comfort bra features the signature unmatched comfort that inspires women everywhere to live beautifully.