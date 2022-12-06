Stylish Nerd Glasses A Fad In The Making

Is it weird to see the two words stylish and nerd in the same phrase: stylish nerd glasses? For some one who’s under the influence of conventionality, it sure is. For as long as one could remember, nerd has been considered dork. Mention of the word brings to mind immediately images of bookish professors or IT people with untrimmed hair and dirty cloth sitting in front of computers or with a heavy and thick book. That stereotypic view, however, needs to be changed in todays’ fasting developing era. Nerds are no longer your old skinny and unpopular dudes who have no chicks and eat their computer codes for lunches. Nerds are the emerging fashion trend setter with their eccentric behaviours and iconic smart looks. As a matter of fact, they are the new sexy. >

With the nerds rising in the fashion field, it is only natural that stylish nerd glasses emerge as well. Unconventional color, exceptionally unique shape and always exaggerating and shocking use of material make them the new found favourite for many young people and their elderly alike. That budding momentum is only accelerated when The Big Bang Theory become a household name. The hit TV show surrounding the lives of a bunch of high IQ nerds and their hot neighbour pushed the nerd trend higher and made it an official thing. Now, people around the world are copying the dressing style and of course glasses wearing style of characters from the show. For instance, Leonard, the physicist from the show who is also one of the main character, is loved for his outstanding performance in the show and his adorable stylish nerd glasses.

In this age, nothing speaks more to people’s heart and eyes than a pair of stylish eyeglasses. Combing that with the most current and most in buzzword in the business and you get stylish nerd glasses. And need I remind you: once you set your hands on one pair of such glasses, you will truly never regret. As those who know a thing or two about glasses say, once you go nerd, you will always be nerd.

