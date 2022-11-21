Skin Whitening Tips of Four Effective Foods

It is every womans wish to have white skin. From the ancient time till now on, people are seeking for secret ways or folk remedy. Here, I would like to introduce some ways for you.

Milk: Prepare a small cup of milk. In summer, you can also put milk into the refrigerator and then apply it on the face. You may feel cool and more comfortable. You can also steam the face with vapor, fill makeup cotton with fresh milk and apply it on the face for about fifteen minutes. Then take it away and wash away milk on your face. If you persist in this way, you can make your skin white and glossy.

Aloe: Put aloe and cucumber into the juicer to squeeze and pour juice into small bowl. Then add egg white, pearl powder, and amount of flour to make a paste. Wash your face clean and wipe the paste over the face. When the paste becomes dry, clean it away and apply skin care products on your face. You can try it one or two times a week.

Tomato and honey: The whitening recipe can be used for the face and hands skins. In particular for acne skin, it is effective in preventing oil and infection to make skin white and tense. Stir tomato into juice and add appropriate amount of honey and stir until a paste. Evenly apply it on the face or hands and wash it after about 15 minutes. It is suggested to do it one or two times a week.

Vinegar and egg liquid: Take out a fresh egg and wash it clean. Put it into 500ml vinegar and soak it for one month. When the eggshell dissolves into the vinegar solution, you can take a small spoon to a cup of boiling water. Stir it and drink one cup every day. Long-term use of vinegar and egg liquid makes the skin smooth and delicate and help people wipe all spots on the face.

If you are interest in it, you can have a try.

If players are still worried about where to get powerful weapons, strong armors and interesting items, it is a good chance for them to click here. We will provide them not only strong equipment and maple story mesos but also useful guides and tips.