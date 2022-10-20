Skin Tonic – Get Natural Glow With Homemade Skin Tonics

Our skin is always exposed to heat, cold and other environmental changes, so it is very important to take care of it. In this article we have included various natural skin tonics for you that are homemade but are very useful to nourish your skin.

Skin tonics have two effects on your skin after cleansing.

They remove the last trace of cleansing milk or cream.

They help to restore the skins natural proactive mantle.

However oily your skin is, I would not recommend you to use skin tonic containing alcohol (often called astringent). I find these strips away the skins natural protective barrier and with prolonged use can sensitize the skin or cause irritation.

There are lots of commercially available skin tonics but below I have given some ideas for homemade skin tonics using beneficial aromatherapy oils. By the way rose water and orange flower water can be bought at most good chemists.

As with the cleansers the ratio is two drops of aromatherapy oil to fl oz (100 ml) of toner, either used singly or in combination.

For normal skin – Add lavender, rose or neroli to rosewater or orange flower water.

For oily skin – Add lemon, lavender, bergamot, juniper or ylang-ylang to which hazel.

For acne/ pimples – Add rose, ylang-ylang, geranium or camomile to rosewater.

For hyper-sensitive skin – Add camomile, neroli, jasmine or rose to orange flower water.

As with cleansers all skin toners are kindest when applied to your skin with damp cotton wool. Gently wipe all over the face and neck, paying careful attention to the creases around your chin. If necessary, repeat once more.

Have a gorgeous and glowing skin naturally with homemade skin tonics!

Disclaimer: This article is not meant to provide health advice and is for general information only. Always seek the insights of a qualified health professional before embarking on any health program.