Skin Care Tips For a Beautiful Face

Taking care of your facial skin is important since this is the first feature that people notice. Even before they notice the color on your nails and the color of you clothes, they look at your face. It is therefore important that you not only keep your skin clean, but also need to maintain its moisture and keep it looking healthy and supple. Here are a few simple ideas that will bring your skin back on its track

Try and keep your skin clean at all time, since dirt and grime are often attracted to your skin, it can clog facial pores. Cleaning your skin will ensure that the dirt and grime are washed off regularly. Make sure you buy yourself a good cleanser that is not too harsh on your skin as harsh ones only take away essential skin oils. Wash it twice a day, before you sleep and after you wake up.

A good moisturizer will ensure that your skin stays supple, hydrated and always fresh. However it is important to choose the right moisturizer, and since there are several available in the market choosing one that suits your skin type is essential for e.g for oily skin choose a moisturiser that is not oily.

Yellow pea flour (besan) is a great cleansing agent. Washing your skin it will ensure that dirt and grime is gotten rid of completely. Since it is natural, you can be assured that it will not harm your skin. This is a great way to make your skin glow without having to go to a beauty parlour.

Wear enough sunscreen as this will protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Choose a sunscreen lotion that has a minimum of 30 + SPF. Reapply your sunscreen every two hours if you are out in the sun for a long time.

Natural mineral makeup is made up of natural minerals that is great for your skin. It not only lasts for long but it also replenishes your skin with natural health ingredients that are found in these minerals. The presence of titanium oxide and zinc in your mineral makeup will leave your skin looking young, refreshed and very supple, something that no other makeup will give. However mineral makeup is very expensive and not everyone can afford it.

A good nights sleep for at least 8 hours reflects on your face. Sleep deprivation can leave your face with dark circles under your eyes, and ugly looking bags with a lot of puffiness. Good sleep will ensure that all of this is avoided and that you look young and refreshed all the time.

Apart from this it is also essential to keep yourself healthy from within. This is possible only if you eat plenty of vegetables and fruits as they are good mineral and vitamin sources that are good for your skin.

