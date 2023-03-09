Shockwave – Conditions And Benefits Of Shockwave Therapy

Shockwave therapy works best for those chronic injuries that you may be experiencing. Shockwave therapy is a cutting edge treatment used at only a select few clinics in the GTA. Extensive research has been done to show how well this therapy can work.

What we mean by chronic, are the aches and pains that have been bugging you for anywhere between a few months to many years.

Check out some of some of the conditions that Shockwave Therapy can treat!

Top 10 conditions that can be treated by Shockwave Therapy:

1. Plantar Fasciitis

2.Achilles Tendonopathy

3.Tennis Elbow

4.Jumpers Knee (Patellar tendinitis)

5.Stress Fractures

6.Calcific Rotator Cuff Tendinitis

7.Bursitis

8.Trigger Point Therapy

9.Non Healing Ulcers

10. Hallux Rigidus (Big Toe Stiffness)

Dr. Robert Gordon, a Toronto area Orthopaedic Surgeon, has researched and fully supports the use of shockwave therapy for a wide variety of chronic injuries. Dr. Gordon has even trained the staff of Don Mills Health Care to utilize this ground breaking treatment. Don Mills Health Care provides many types of health care services including Registered Massage Therapy. With Registered Massage Therapy, you will gain the experience of a well- trained practitioner who can assess, discuss, and treat your ailments from beginning to end. In addition, with Registered Massage Therapy, you can have a variety of conditions treated including tennis elbow, muscle strains, joint sprains, motor vehicle accident whiplash, and most importantly stress related ailments.

Besides the overall benefit of getting rid of your lingering injury, check out some of Shockwaves other advantages.

5 Benefits of Shockwave therapy:

Non surgical treatment

No side effects

Accelerates the healing process

Shown to have proven results

Coverage available from most insurance companies for Shockwave treatment

If you have any of the above, come on in for a consultation. You dont have to live with the pain forever!

Full Article Resourse: www.donmillshealthcare.com/blog/