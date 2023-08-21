Samsung Home Cinema Systems Vs Lg Home Cinema Systems

Initially, going to the movie halls was the only option people had to enjoy watching movies. But now, things are different. Home cinema systems have made watching movies at home just as much fun as going to movie halls. There are many companies who have launched their home theatre systems. This article provides a comparative analysis of Samsung and LG Home Cinema Systems.

Sales revenue and features

Sony is the most popular brand when it comes to consumer electronics like LCD TV or home theatres. However, its very highly priced. The features and quality of LG and Samsung Home Cinema Systems are comparable as they fall in almost the same price bracket. When you look at the sales revenue, Samsung is presently ahead of LG. Samsung also provides for better and more advanced features as compared to LG home theatre.

Sound output

When we talk of middle price segment(5.1 channel, 300 to 350), both Samsung and LG home cinema systems have their own positives and negatives .In comparison to Samsung, the sound output of LG is better in almost all models available in LG home theatre. The speaker types that can be used with Samsung home cinema system are multimedia and powered. You can also use an extra pair of rear speakers without having to use any cable. The speaker types in LG are also powered but are enabled with surround system.

Other features (same price segment)

MP3 and CD/DVD players are the player components that are common in both LG and Samsung home theatre systems. But there are other player components that are found in LG home cinema system. These are A/V receiver and radio tuner. Samsung home cinema systems can playback only DVD and DVD audio, whereas LG can also play CD, and DVD-R/RW along with DVD. Playback file formats in both Samsung and LG systems are DivX and MP3. Both the home cinema systems have theatre DSP soundfield.

Conclusion

Be it audio quality or other features, all differ from model to model. Some features are better in LG, while Samsung fares better in others. Therefore, it is hard to say which home cinema system is better. It is just a matter of your personal preferences and the money you are ready to shell out to buy your home cinema system. Both LG and Samsung offer good after sales services. Although Samsung truly boasts of a bigger market share, LG scores better because of better speakers and sound quality.