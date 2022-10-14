Reiki Therapy Can Help Increase Fertility, Promote Good Prenatal Health & Ease Labor Pains

Reiki is a very ancient form of healing which originated in Tibet and was re-discovered and further developed by a Japanese monk named Dr. Mikao Usui. It is a natural hands-on method of energy balancing for the purpose of stress reduction and relaxation.

Reiki therapy can be used for many conditions and situations. It is especially useful in helping infertility because it is safe and gentle. It helps you reach a deep state of relaxation where you become receptive to receiving healing, thus allowing physiological and emotional changes to take place within your body.

There is a variety of health benefits associated with

Reiki treatments. Some of these benefits include:

reduced levels of stress

increased

energy levels

improved immune system health

reduced muscle pain

reduced levels of anxiety and depression

improved methods of detoxification

Because

Reiki healing works to improve your overall physical and mental health, it can in turn improve your chances of

getting pregnant by promoting overall reproductive health by minimizing conditions and illnesses that can contribute to infertility. Reiki therapy

can help to maintain good reproductive health that is beneficial for both men and women. Also, because stress is often linked to fertility problems, Reiki therapy can be beneficial in cases in which stress is contributing to problems

getting pregnant.

In addition to promoting good preconception health,

Reiki treatments can also help promote good prenatal health. A recent study found that

Reiki healing sessions reduced stress during pregnancy by 94% while nausea and morning sickness were reduced by 80% after

Reiki treatment sessions. In addition, the study found that quality of sleep is improved by 86% when

Reiki treatment is conducted during pregnancy.

Reiki healing can also help to minimize labor pains as well as to provide relief to muscles and reduce other discomforts linked to the birthing process.

To learn more about the benefits of Reiki please visit

To book a Reiki session with Dr. Jessica Caruso please call 603-434-3456 or email .

Discount packages for Reiki treatments are available upon request.

References: