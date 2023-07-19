While red light therapy has become popular as an effective anti-aging and skin rejuvenation solution, there are still some doubts and questions people have about this new age technology. Here we will answer some of the most frequently asked questions about red light therapy to dispel all such doubts.

What results can I expect from red light anti-aging and skin rejuvenation therapy?

Studies and researches have shown that anti-aging and skin rejuvenation treatments using red light therapy improves the skin tone and its texture, reduces pore size, controls spot pigmentations, reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles as well as promotes healthy looking vibrant skin. Red light treatments stimulate circulation and help to repair elastin fibers thus helping to keep the skin firm. It also promotes improved detoxification and oxygenation thus improving natural skin repair and creating healthy skin. Overall you and your skin will look and feel much younger.

Is red light therapy safe?

Red light therapy is one of the very few non invasive ways of harmlessly and gently removing aging signs. These red light lamps do not emit any ultraviolet rays, are completely pain free and do not require any healing time. Red light therapy makes use of red light lying within the wavelength range of 620 to 700nm. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), red light with a wavelength of 633nm is considered as a non significant risk and is safe for the eyes. Invasive procedures for anti-aging treatment such as dermal fillers and injections, microdermabrasion, laser resurfacing and chemical peels can have severe side effects. However, you must consult your physician before going for red light therapy if you suffer from an increased sensitivity to light or have been prescribed photo sensitive medication.

How does red light therapy work?

Red light anti-aging and skin rejuvenation therapy uses red light lamps which emit red light at a wavelength of 633nm. This red light penetrates into the skin where it is readily absorbed because of the high blood and water content in the skin layers. The red light stimulates increased production of collagen and elastin in the skins layer which helps to reverse the aging process of the skin. Laboratory tests and studies have in fact revealed that exposure to certain wavelengths of light can cause skin cells to grow about 150 to 200 percent faster. Also, red light at a wavelength of 633 nm promotes oxygenation, hydration and detoxification of the skin, thus ensuring younger looking skin.