Red Clover – Acne Remedy For Women Adult acne is a common skin problem in the United States, costing people millions of dollars on infomercial and over-the-counter products.

This article explores the benefits of red clover on acne in adult women.

As a plant in the legume family, this wonder of nature is often used for grazing cattle. But it’s more famous for its amazing benefits on women’s health issues. Red clover may effectively combat adult acne as a safe and natural remedy, due to its wealth of benefits.

First of all, red clover is known to balance female hormones, thanks to its isoflavones, which are plant-based chemicals that mimic effects of natural estrogen in the body.

One of the major causes of adult acne in women is hormone fluctuations. You may notice a flare up during times when your hormones are out of balance, for example, during your monthly cycle, pregnancy and menopause.

There are other symptoms you may recognize during these specific times, such as mood swings, breast tenderness, and anxiety.

Red clover can regulate your imbalanced hormones and help you keep your hormonal acne flare-ups under control.

Secondly, Red clover is said to purify the blood by helping the body to get rid of excess fluid and cleansing the liver. Liver is the main organ responsible for blockages which may lead to a plethora of physical problems, including acne.

By cleansing the liver and purifying the bloodstream of toxins, this herb helps to achieve a healthier skin.

Finally, this herb is found to be able to reduce stress and anxiety in women. Stress is one of the major causes of adult acne. Higher stress levels may cause a flare-up of acne.

Stress affects your health by causing inflammation throughout your body. Inflammation of the skin results in stress acne and other stress-induced skin conditions like hives and psoriasis.

By relieving the emotional strain with this helpful natural wonder, you reduce adult acne breakouts related to stress.

Other natural methods you can take include a healthy diet and regular exercise to oxygenate your body.

You can benefit from red clover by taking supplements containing the extract. Such supplements may also be helpful for your other symptoms related to imbalanced hormones and stress.

You can benefit from red clover by taking supplements containing the extract. Such supplements may also be helpful for your other symptoms related to imbalanced hormones and stress.