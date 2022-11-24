Protecting Celebrities From Threats

Securing the safety and security of top leaders of countries, celebrities and the rich and famous has never been easy as they are commonly the victims of terror threat, kidnapping and stalking. The nature of their jobs, the position they are into and the money attached to their names and positions pose as temptations to the public. Despite security measures, some well-planned schemes were almost successful, some others were not but a few crimes were really committed into action and proved to be successful for the perpetrators.

Managing celebrity security is the most difficult because of the nature of their profession as it require them to be always on the spotlight and be with a large crowd. They become more vulnerable to threats because of their lifestyles. Despite their status, many try to live as normal as possible like going shopping unaccompanied to the point of risking their lives. We hear over the radio, read on the papers and see on the television and the internet so much about paparazzis sticking their cameras in front of celebrities’ faces and stalking them for days just so to take a photo or two and how celebrities abhor being hounded in this obnoxious fashion. Paparazzi harassment, however, dims in comparison to kidnapping and death threats. Celebrities are always on guard to maintain their safety and of their families taking extraordinary security measures in place at all times to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Taking a kidnap threat seriously against Australian actor Russell Crowe in 2001, the FBI insisted on accompanying him to the Academy Awards just to protect him. The FBI later informed him that the threat came from the Al-Qaeda. It was so fortunate that the plot was discovered before it was really committed. What about those that were literally materialized into action?

In 1985, Julio Iglesias’ father, Julio Iglesias, Sr., was kidnapped by Basque terrorists and held captive for 2 weeks, repeatedly threatened with death but was later rescued by Spanish police unharmed on the day the ransom money was supposed to be release to the kidnappers. Although he was never harmed physically, he was badly traumatized by the incident.

Because of this, the need for security globally has increased. The forecasted expenditure allotted on security services alone, by 2012 is expected at $200 billion.