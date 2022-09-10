Picking Cosmetics For Black Skin

There was a time when it was really difficult, some say even impossible, to find cosmetics for black skin tones. The cosmetic companies neglected a huge market of women who were looking for suitable products and were very willing to pay good money. Happily things have changed and a lot of the cosmetic giants have brought out a range of makeup specifically aimed at women of color. But how do you know what is suitable for your skin tone?

Picking A Foundation

Picking the correct tone of foundation is very important because this gives you a blank canvas to work on. It must blend with your natural skin tone and along your neckline so that it looks completely natural. No-one should be able to tell that you are wearing foundation. It should make your skin look flawless and not stand out like a geisha.

Picking A Blusher

Women with dark skin should always go for bold colors like dark red, brown, burgundy. This will compliment your skin completely. Apply your color with light strokes along your cheek bone. For women with a lighter complexion, go with colors with a pink hue. The blusher should represent what your cheeks would look like if you were flushed or indeed blushing.

Picking Eye Pencils and Eye Shadows

Use an eye pencil to emphasis the size of your eyes. For darker skinned women, always use black and for women with a lighter complexion, choose dark browns as black may end up looking too harsh and heavy.

There is an extensive range of eye shadows available and you have the option of choosing different colors that will be suitable for different occasions. Go for bold colors for night time wear such as golds, bronze, burgundies and greens. These will really make the eyes pop. For day time wear, choose different shades of brown and burgundies.

Picking A Lipstick

Try and choose a color that will compliment the choices you made for your eye shadow and blusher. You want to end up with a balanced look. If you prefer, you could always opt for lip gloss which will accentuate the natural color of your lips.

So those are a few pointers to choosing the right type of cosmetics for black skin. Go out and try different combinations until you are happy with your final look.