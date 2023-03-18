Physical Therapy that is Focused on You

This is physical therapy that is focused on the “whole” body not just on your injury or condition. Your physical therapist should listen to the history of your problem, before performing tests and measures that will thoroughly assess your condition. You may be tested for muscle strength, joint motion, sensory and neurological conditions, coordination and balance tests, and your movement may be observed.

Working closely with you and your doctor, the physical therapist will design for you a complete physical therapy plan that includes therapeutic exercise. Your physical therapy treatment is based on the initial evaluation findings along with ongoing reassessment and evaluation. Treatment may consist of a variety of hands-on joint and soft tissue treatment techniques, exercise techniques and pain reducing modalities.

Physical Therapy Treatments are designed to help you:

Increase motion and strength

Reduce pain

And most importantly, restore function

Patients are typically involved in an active exercise program, and are educated in ways to speed recovery and prevent recurrence of the problem. Your physical therapy program will follow specific protocols or individualized treatment plans with the aim of the physical therapy being the return of your strength, function and mobility.

Therapeutic Exercise From the physical therapy testing, to the specific therapeutic exercise program, you will recognize that physical therapy is a science. Your therapeutic exercise program is your plan for recovery. It is important to have access to the very best equipment.

You will be trained and monitored on the use of all physical therapy equipment to ensure that you are getting the full benefit from your therapeutic exercise program. Therapeutic exercise will help restore your strength, movement, balance, and coordination. You will learn how to deal with your current problem, and how to prevent it in from reoccurring in the future.

