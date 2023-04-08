Physical Therapy for Preventative Care

There are many different fields of physical therapy which can assist with preventative care and health and wellness. Physical therapists specialize in different areas such as orthopedic, geriatric, neurological, cardiovascular and pulmonary, pediatric, health and wellness and other types of rehab therapy. A physical therapist does more than treat injuries and disabilities that result from illness. Physical therapy also involves research, patient education, counseling of patients, and developing new ways of using physical therapy, as well as developing treatment plans which are personalized for each patient.

Physical injury and pain is common in all types of people which is the main reason physical therapy profession exists. However, physical therapists also take a sincere interest in the overall health and wellness of their patients which means they are capable of providing preventative care. So, if you are wondering how physical therapy can help you with preventative care here are a few reasons why you should seek physical therapy as early on as possible.

See a Physical Therapist Regularly

Just like you schedule a regular check-up with your physician as a preventative measure against illness, the same rule applies to physical therapy. You should schedule a regular check-up with a physical therapist to prevent pain and injury from becoming a chronic problem.

A physical therapist can evaluate the status of your health through a detailed evaluation of muscular, skeletal, neurological, cardiovascular and pulmonary, and other parts of your body. If the physical therapist finds a weakness they will recommend a personalized treatment plan. This prevents the problem from getting worse and requiring further treatment. Many people do not think about the option of seeing a physical therapist regularly because they think this type of rehab therapy is only for disability and injury.

Prevent Surgical Treatment

If a physical therapist detects a problem early on it can be treated with the proper rehabilitation plan and prevent you from having surgery as a result of allowing the problem to get worse. This is another reason why physical therapy is important for preventative care. Not only can it keep you mobile and healthy, it can also save you the expense of surgery and medications down the road. Additionally, it can bypass further health problems that can transpire as the result of having surgery. If the procedure is not performed properly the probability of having bigger complications following the surgery are quite good.

Maintain Physical Strength

As you age you lose muscle mass and if you do not engage in a maintenance program you can end up with a host of mobility problems. A physical therapist can design a treatment plan to help keep you moving and to strengthen your muscles and bones to help you live a high quality of life well into the later years of your life. If you start the maintenance program before you begin to experience problems you can head anything off before it has a chance to take hold of you.