Senior care for those with Parkinson's disease can be a challenging endeavor and should not be taken lightly. Parkinson's is a condition that affects the body's ability to move in an efficient manner. Parkinson's disease causes the individual's dopamine-producing brain cells to die off. Because dopamine is the chemical that dictates when and how the body should move, when such cells die a person typically experiences slow movement, instability, and speech problems. Home care is an option for most individuals suffering from the condition, although in severe cases, long-term care may become necessary. One way to assist seniors suffering from Parkinsons is to hire a home care agency. Physical therapy for Parkinson's patients may include strengthening exercises and exercises to improve balance.

Strengthening Exercises

Part of proper elder care for Parkinson's patients is working with a professional therapist who can help the individual to build up his or her strength and prevent or limit future physical impairment. Since Parkinson's patients lack the chemical that stimulates muscle movement, strengthening exercises are a great way to ensure the person's muscles do not waste away. The set of exercises prescribed by the physical therapist will vary from patient to patient based on the severity of each patient's condition, as well as the quality of his or her overall health.

Improving Balance

Physical therapy is often designed to help one maintain his or her balance and coordination, as these are two functions that deteriorate when one has Parkinson's. The physical therapist will teach the patient and his or her care givers which exercises will help the patient maintain his or her flexibility and ability to walk independently. Often, such exercises focus on maintaining good basic posture, which will help the patient to walk without stumbling or experiencing a loss of balance.

Additional Considerations

Although those providing in home care for a Parkinson's patient must be aware that regardless of the amount of time the patient spends in physical therapy, falling due to loss of coordination is always a risk. For this reason, it is wise to maintain a safe environment in the home, and keep it free from clutter or objects over which one could easily fall, such as throw rugs or shoes that are kept on the floor rather than in a closet. Parkinson's patients should work with a physical therapist beginning when they are diagnosed, and continuing as the disease progresses, to ensure that the best quality of life possible is achieved.