Physical Therapy for Knee Osteoarthritis – iPhysio Perth

If you suffering from knee osteoarthritis, then the good news is that you can get rid of it with the help of physiotherapy treatments, namely active treatments and passive treatments.

When it comes to passive treatments, most of the work is done by your physio. On the other hand, when it comes to active treatments it is you who will do most of work. There is no need to be present at the iPhysio Perth clinic, for example, to do physiotherapy exercises that come under the category of active treatments.

Passive Treatments

Cold therapy:

Cold therapy is a temporary treatment for knee osteoarthritis. As a matter of fact, it slows down blood circulation in the affected area. As a result, the patient feels less pain.

Heat therapy:

What heat therapy does is to boost blood flow in the muscles and knee joints in order to cut down on stiffness. For instance, your physio in Perth ay put a heating pad on your painful joints for promoting circulation.

Hydrotherapy:

Aquatic therapy and hydrotherapy refer to the same physiotherapy treatment. In hydrotherapy, water is used so as to eliminate the symptoms of knee osteoarthritis. This therapy offers a whole range of advantages. You need to do exercises in water, which will help you cut down on pain and inflammation.

Common Active Treatments

Strengthening exercises

Your Perth physiotherapist will teach you how to do specific exercises at home for developing the strength of the muscles. For improving the joints of your leg stronger, you can do these exercises. The good news is that it will also help you lower the pain levels in your knee.

Flexibility exercises:

Because the knee OS can make it harder for you to move, it is very important to do flexibility exercises. If you make it a habit to perform the exercises on a regular basis, it can make movements easier for you, as your knee will become more flexible.

Actually, your knee can start to pain because of too much stress. So, doing flexibility and strengthening exercises become even more important.

Your physio in Perth will make treatment plans for you. This may be a combination of active and passive treatments.

Before you start off doing physiotherapy exercises, it is a lot better to talk to a doctor. It advisable to get physiotherapy treatments at early stages if you do not want to suffer from pains for a long period of time.