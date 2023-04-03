Oculoplastic Surgery Is a Revolution in Medical Science

Oculoplastic Surgery is a sub speciality of Ophthalmology that deals with abnormalities and deformities of all the tissues that surround the eyes. This surgery is directly related with plastic surgery as it works to improve the aesthetic value of the eye and part of the face. The Oculoplastic surgeons must complete an advanced training in plastic surgery after completion of their degree in Ophthalmology. Oculoplastic surgery is also used to treat medical conditions. The area around the eye is extremely sensitive and complex. Oculoplastic surgeons perform the job of correcting medical and aesthetic deformities in this region with their extensive knowledge and experience.

The medical reasons for Oculoplastic surgery commonly include cysts on the eyelids or tumours on the eyelids. Vision obstruction such as drooping eyelids can also be corrected through this surgery. Watering eyes, dry eyes, Thyroid eye disease and Blepharospasm are other medical reasons for performing this highly specialized surgery. The aesthetic reasons of the surgery include correcting the baggy lower eyelids, toning the over-hanging upper eyelids, lifting the eye brows, increasing facial volume as well as removing the periorbital wrinkles. In every case, the process is complex and needs an expert to perform this eye surgery.

Lacrimal surgery is a specialized type of oculoplastic surgery performed on the tear glands of children suffering from congenital nasolacrimal duct obstruction or some other condition that causes watery eyes. This surgery can be performed on adults, as well. Depending on the cause, this surgery might be medium to minimally invasive. The time of recovery depends on the type and the extent of the surgery. In most cases, patients are released just after the operation is performed. However, before deciding on Oculoplastic Surgery, it is essential to choose the best eye surgeon and eye surgical center with care, to get the best treatment in every respect. You can always check the website of the eye surgeons for details.

About the Author:

The physicians at Ophthalmology Associates have offered eye care services in Fort Worth, HEB, Weatherford, and Granbury for over 40 years. For more information call us at (817) 332-2020 or Contact Us Online to request an appointment by simply filling out the on-line form. It’s a beautiful world, you deserve to see it well!