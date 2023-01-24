Most Beautiful Black Dresses On The Red Carpet

Even if it looked like black was neglected for some time now, it seems to have reappeared on the red carpet under the form of black dresses. All women know just how important black dresses are, as they can get you out from every embarrassing situation in which you find yourself having nothing to wear. These kinds of dresses work perfectly for all types of occasions, like birthday parties, weddings, nights out in the town, cocktail parties and even dates. Moreover, for celebrities it seems that these dresses work very well for appearances on the red carpet, as well. Even if the year has just begun, the red carpet already started to be filled with celebs wearing all kinds of impressive and designer dresses.

In the top of the most beautiful black dresses we can find the one worn by Mila Kunis on the red carpet for the Golden Globe Awards. Even if the dress was very long and covered the beautiful legs of the actress, it was quite chic. Made out of multiple layers of flowing silk, the dress was very vaporous in the lower side of it and tight on top. The fact that it only had one strap and that it was slightly transparent in the top part of it, made it even sexier.

Another impressive long black dress was worn by Julianne Moore, who made a magnificent choice with black, as this color matches perfectly the one of her hair. The strapless black gown that she chose was particularly detailed. Even if it had a simple tailoring in the upper part, it was the lower one that caught the eye of the public. The dresss volume alternated with tights parts of it. Nonetheless, it suited the actress perfectly.

An edgy look among all the black dresses presented on the red carpet was embodied by the dress worn by Rooney Mara. Her gown was made form chiffon and had voluminous bits on the body parts that needed to be accentuated. The fact that it was accessorized by discreet jewelry made the dress the centre of attention. In addition, another black dress that seemed to impress everybody was the one worn by Salma Hayek. The lower part of the gown was body fitted up to the knees and the material from which it was made was discreetly shining, while the upper part of it was designed with gold geometrical figures.