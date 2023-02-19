Misconceptions about Holistic Lifestyle and Aromatherapy

The best way to start a medication is to understand its misconceptions first. Holistic lifestyles are not so common that everyone is aware of it; hence this too has its share of misconceptions clearly aided by rumors. Comparing articles online or talking to a holistic lifestyle practitioner is a good way to start.

Some basic misconceptions about holistic lifestyle which utilizes natural health supplements, is as follows.

Statement: Holistic lifestyle is for old or people fighting with life threatening diseases.

Truth: No doubt holistic lifestyle helps people suffering from many illnesses, but it is not like young people cannot try such an existence. In today’s hard paced lifestyle, our solutions are creating many problems to one and all. A scientist documented the above fact as follows. “We all are self created time bombs.” Holistic lifestyle is accepted to attain a healthy body and mind.

Statement: Holistic lifestyle makes you a good person.

Truth: Like you cannot generalize emotions, same way you cannot judge if a person is good or bad by yourself. Holistic lifestyle takes you towards nature so in a way it makes you more aware of things. Becoming a certain type of person is an individual’s choice though. Also, as holistic lifestyle influences your mind and spirit, your general awareness about values of life increases and you may become a better person.

Statement: All essential oils have a nice glowing smell.

Truth: Some essential oils may create an aroma but not all. In addition, many fake essential oil manufacturers add such perfumed extracts to woo buyers.

Statement: Do not buy essential oils in aluminum bottles.

Truth: If aluminum bottles are lined from inside, you can use essential oils stored in such bottles.

Statement: Holistic healing can cure aids/cancer/diabetes and other incurable diseases

Truth: Such statement is like overrating something. Holistic healing is a process which works on the imbalances of your body, but never ever has any holistic lifestyle practitioner or coach claimed curing aids or diabetes. Holistic lifestyle is a way of life and not a medicinal solution for a certain problem.

There are many other misconceptions about living a holistic lifestyle or usage of aromatherapy essential oils which have been started by small time manufacturers to boost their sales. The worst being people still fall prey to such bogus claims.

Before you start your holistic lifestyle, it's important to research its effects and other details thoroughly.