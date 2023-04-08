Massage Therapy Program Ensures Graduate Success

The Massage Therapy program is excellent and encompasses all aspects of massage from the relationship between therapist and client to the structure and function of the human body,” says graduate Amanda Baskwill of Centennial College’s three-year Massage Therapy training. “It is an exceptional program taught by professionals and leaders in the field of massage therapy in an encouraging and enjoyable atmosphere.”

As Amanda explained, the program does an excellent job of covering multiple bases. As such, Centennial College’s Massage Therapy training emphasizes learning and implementing a variety of techniques including: Swedish massage, fascial and rhythmic techniques, trigger point therapy, remedial exercise, stretching techniques, wax baths, whirlpools and steam cabinets. It, however, also covers business aspects of the industry.

Massage Therapy program applicants must have completed at minimum an Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) or equivalent or be 19 years of age or older. They must also have finished the compulsory English 12C or U or skills assessment, or equivalent; Biology 11C, M or U, or 12C, M or U or equivalent and one of the following sciences: 11C, M or U, or 12 C, M or U Chemistry or Physics, or Exercise Science or equivalent. After receiving an offer of admission, students will receive a document to be completed by a doctor or a nurse who will confirm that the student meets the health requirements of legislated acts, ministry guidelines and agency policies.

Once they are accepted, students study from Morningside campus, which is the most technologically advanced of Centennial Colleges four locations and offers a clinical setting. In Centennial’s on-site massage therapy clinic, Massage Therapy program students interact directly with clients while having the guidance and support of an experienced faculty member.

In addition, thanks to their studies, students become comfortable with: consulting patients about their medical histories and any stress or pain-related problems to determine whether massage would be helpful; developing treatments that specify which types of massages are to be used, as there are many modules; assessing clients’ soft tissue condition, joint quality and function, muscle strength and range of motion; and implementing a variety of techniques including maintaining treatment records and consulting with other health care professionals such as physiotherapists, chiropractors, physicians and psychologists in order to develop further treatment plans for the client.

Qualified graduates of the Massage Therapy program may write the registration examinations administered by the College of Massage Therapists of Ontario to qualify for Registered Massage Therapist (RMT) designation. Graduates of the Massage Therapy program may then be self-employed or work in multidisciplinary healthcare facilities or hospitals. Sports rehabilitation clinics and health spas represent a growing service sector in North America that will employ graduates. On-site therapy, typically provided in the workplace by large companies as a health benefit to employees, is also growing in popularity.

Alternatively, should Massage Therapy program graduates wish to further their education, they can do by attending a program at the Massage Therapy trainings educational partner, Athabasca University.