Maharishi Ayurveda Skin Care Tips

You should know that less is more when it comes to your skin care. Be sure to allow your skin to breathe as much as you possibly can. There are many cosmetics and beauty products out there which increase sensitivity, dry out your skin, and trigger allergic reactions. Think of how you would care for a baby’s soft and sensitive skin; you wouldn’t put products with toxic chemicals on it, so why would you do that to your own skin? You can truly achieve glowing and healthy skin by skipping the synthetic products in favor of going back to nature, and Maharishi Ayurveda can help you do just that.

The following recipes for your skin care regime are from Maharishi Ayurveda, and are a great way to begin revitalizing your skin.

Dry Skin Cleansing Scrub

Mix 1/4 teaspoon almond powder, 1/4 teaspoon lavendar flower powder, 2 tablespoons yogurt, 1/4 teaspoon orange peel powder, and 2 teaspoons of quick-cooking oats. Once these ingredients are all combined well, use your clean fingertips to apply this mixture to your face. Be sure to be gentle when applying it to your face, as you would when applying anything else. Let the scrub set in a bit, and then rub it off gently. The scrub should come off your skin in flakes. If you have any sticky patches, just apply warm water and it should do the trick. Rinse any residue off of your face, and then gently pat it with a soft cloth or towel. Next, put on a nourishing moisturizer. The almond powder and instant oatmeal in this scrub make it an amazing exfoliator. The oats also help to protect against sun damage and also provide vitamins B and E. The orange peel has a softening effect on your skin.

If your skin is sensitive at all, use whole raw milk in place of the yogurt, and rose petal in place of the orange peel.

Oily Skin Exfoliating Scrub

Mix together 1/4 teaspoon almond powder, 1 teaspoon lemon juice, 1/2 teaspoon orange-peel powder, and 1 teaspoon toasted wheat bran. Apply it to your face in gentle, circular, and even movements. Wheat bran is great with cleaning out your pores, and the lemon juice has vitamin C, which helps with the scrubbing activity.

Dry Skin Moisturizer

Mix together 1/2 teaspoon lime or lemon juice, 3 drops lavender oil, 1/2 teaspoon coconut oil or cocoa butter, and 1 teaspoon olive oil. Apply this lightly to your face twice daily. This mixture may be stored in the fridge for up to a week.

Oily Skin Moisturizer

Mix together 1 teaspoon marshmallow powder, 1/4 teaspoon rose petals, 1 teaspoon white sandalwood powder, 1 teaspoon barley powder, and 1 teaspoon Organic Rose Water.