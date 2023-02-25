Loving Your Big Beautiful Feet

Many women have to search high and low for comfortable, reasonably priced footwear and for some it can be a discouraging task that can cause them to neglect their feet or become unhappy with their feet and themselves. Some women can afford the higher priced footwear but for those who can not, they are forced to buy shoes that will eventually hurt their feet and cause problems, such as back pain and arthritis as they grow older. Others just wear sneakers to avoid the negative effects of poorly crafted shoes that lack the comfort and support they need.

Regardless, of all of the changes we may go through to keep our big beautiful feet comfortable and in style, never give up on your search for what you deserve and is available to us.

There are many large size footwear websites to explore and shop from. Remember, we are not the only ones’ out there looking for comfort and style in ladies footwear. Men are too. Need I say more?

When you find that favorite pair, if you can afford it – buy two, buy every color.

Throughout time, the media has made jokes and comments about women with what they consider ugly, big, long, fat, corn and callous ridden feet, as if we are not worthy. Well, that is so far from the truth. There are many beautiful, successful and strong women that have the “not so pretty” feet which have walked this earth with pride and dignity. They have done and still are doing great things for many people and the look and size of their feet just did not matter.

Your feet do not define you. If you have ever had or still have a complex about your feet, remember this, “You only have two.” There are some people that do not have any and are living life, fulfilled.

Do not let the small things get you down since your feet are definitely not two of them.

Walk tall, walk proud.

Pay it forward,

Mariah