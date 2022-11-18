Live stylish with exclusive living spaces of DLF Woodland Heights

The modern home-buyers desire for having a good life amid all the luxurious and comfortable amenities. Influenced by the rapid globalization the home-buyers have attracted towards the luxuriant homes, self-sustained townships and mega residential towers. These homes offer all those essential facilities and amenities which are required for a grand life. Most of the property-buyers crave for buying a home in metropolitan cities as these cities help in living a modernistic lifestyle. Bangalore which is one of the largest metropolises of India is also a preferred choice of investors. The city is known as the Silicon Valley of India as most of the software firms of international repute are based here. Bangalore is an advanced metropolis where one can see the trendiest shopping centre, tall commercial & residential buildings, amusement places and garden more than any other metropolis. The city also homes various public sectors, scientific research & development org. and leading schools. The luxury homes are now the desire of this city as well. Affordable and larger apartments than any other region are also the key reasons of flourishing realty sector in Bangalore. >

DLF Bangalore with its freshest awe-inspiring project DLF Woodland Heights also curving the perfect portray of exclusive lifestyle. Placed just by the Jigani-Bommasandra Link Road of Rajapura, the residency is an exotic mix of desired fun and comfort. Sprawled over 13.5 acres the venture will be developed as an integrated township in near future. The living spaces available in the project will be the contemporary home for 1080 families. Woodland Heights is offering 2 and3 BHK homes where the stylish lifestyle can be explored in every specification or feature. These homes enjoys everyday requirements such as water, electricity and power back up. The secured entrance with manner security will keep safe and tension-free all the time. The project is surrounded with 75% of open and green spaces and features to save nature make it nature-friendly address. A convenience store, multi-level car parking, kids play area, park for senior citizen and various other facilities make Woodland Heights Bangalore exclusive.

DLF Woodland Heights Rajapura enjoys its location advantage as it is located near Jigani-Bommasandra Link Road. The project is only 15 min away from Electronic city which is the haven of software firms. Bannerghatta Road the major link for Hosur and Anekal is also in the closest proximity. A clubhouse with stupendous recreations like swimming pool, party halls, sports club and table tennis court make its more desirable as a residency.