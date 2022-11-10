Lifestyle & Surf Wear Animal Clothing

Quite a few brands come to mind when one thinks of lifestyle and surf wear Animal Clothing, Quicksilver and Billabong Clothing. These brands cater to women, men, girls and boys and even toddlers! With both summer and winter ranges available, there is something to wear to suit all your needs throughout the year.

All three brands started off with surfers chasing a dream or doing something different to improve their surfing. Quicksilver was formed in the late 60s early 70s by two Australian surfers in UK who devised an innovative surfing trunk. Billabong was established in 1973 in Australia by a surfer who designed durable and well-priced board shorts. These two brands are now leaders in surf wear across the world.

Animal History –

Animal started in UK in 1987, when two surfers who were always frustrated with losing their watches during surfing devised a durable watch strap, which they sold to fellow surfers. Following this success, Animal was born and upgraded to making watches that would be able to endure all sorts of extreme sports such as snowboarding, skateboarding, windsurfing and mountain biking. With its popularity, Animal clawed its way into the fashion world relatively quickly and is now well known for its clothing and accessories range.

Animal Clothing is one of the worlds favoured lifestyle brands with excellent prices, amazing quality, fantastic colours and signature designs. With its sports and lifestyle clothing and accessories, Animal appeals to sports fans such as surfers, snowboarders, skateboarders and every day shoppers as well.

Animal Clothing –

Animal Clothing is suitable for harsh conditions such as snow and surf. You name it – from snow jackets, pants, gloves, knit sweaters and scarves to help you combat the cold, to bikinis, swim wear and board shorts for the water – Animal has it all.

Animal is very popular with non-sporting clothes as well, and is an essential part of everyones wardrobe. Animal Clothing supplies T-shirts, shirts, jeans, hoodies, beanies and shorts for men. Other accessories such as belts, backpacks, gloves, eyewear, flip flops, headwear, luggage and wallets are also available. Women can enjoy a wide range of Animal clothing too shorts, vest tops, skirts, dresses, jackets, knitwear and so on. Animal accessories for women include flowery luggage, boots, eyewear, flip flops, belts, bags and purses. There are many items of choice for young boys, girls and toddlers with Animal clothing. Get brightly coloured boots, T-shirts, hoodies and accessories for the kids.