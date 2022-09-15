LG Cinema 3D Beats Off Competitors

More than 80% of consumers prefer the overall viewing experience of LG Cinema 3D than that of its competitors such as Sony and Samsung. >

At this years CES event, the LW6500 model from the Cinema 3D range was awarded the -Flicker-free’ certificate from both Intertek and TUV.

Intertek and TUV stand as the most globally recognised and respected inspection and certification bodies in the world.

Here we take a closer look at LG’s groundbreaking product.

Cinema 3D&

In April this year, LG launched its pioneering new home entertainment range which included LG’s groundbreaking and unique Cinema 3D& – the height of cutting edge technology.

From mid-April, the range was available at major retailers. Reflecting LG’s ongoing commitment to innovation, design and functionality; proving that something that works, can also be easy on the eye as well and progressive amongst its competitors.

They are expanding their already extensive 3D offering – from cinema to Smartphones (LG Optimus 3D) – by introducing the world’s first flicker-free 3D TV range (LW450U, LW550T and LW650T series).

3D In Your Home

Using polarised glasses, weighing only 16 grams – almost half the weight of conventional 3D glasses – users are provided with a comfortable 3D viewing experience in home-appropriate screen dimensions ranging from 32 inches to 55 inches.

When you buy a Cinema 3D& TV, you are provided with an extensive seven pairs of polarised glasses; extras pairs costing only 2 each. The frames are ergonomic and designed with your viewing pleasure in mind; lightweight and comfortable, they do not require batteries, charging or synchronisation with your Cinema 3D& TV.

With several polarized glasses, it means that friends and family can enjoy the magic of 3D TV together in its stunning full HD capacity.

Clarity

The Cinema 3D& TV is more than two times brighter than other conventional 3D monitors, by way of using LG’s 3D technology, you are provided with brighter and clearer images.

This technology is able to counteract any dimness that can occur within 3D images through a specialised, thin film that covers the screen. In addition, the 3D monitors also produce exceptionally clear and vivid images in 2D.

